6296 TALIAFERRO WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Available to show on Sunday 3/17. Elegant Brick-Front Garage Bedford Model brick front,wood floors on the main level FR,DR and breakfast area, Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, desk space, granite countertop.This house offers 3 large Bedrooms 2 Full and 2 Half baths. Upstairs MBR with walk-in closet fenced backyard, pools, trails, tot lots. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Enjoy Kingstowne Amenities, minutes away from Van Dorn and Franconia Metro, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to commuter routes. Approx. 14mi to DC, & Crystal City.