All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6296 TALIAFERRO WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6296 TALIAFERRO WAY

6296 Taliaferro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6296 Taliaferro Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available to show on Sunday 3/17. Elegant Brick-Front Garage Bedford Model brick front,wood floors on the main level FR,DR and breakfast area, Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, desk space, granite countertop.This house offers 3 large Bedrooms 2 Full and 2 Half baths. Upstairs MBR with walk-in closet fenced backyard, pools, trails, tot lots. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Enjoy Kingstowne Amenities, minutes away from Van Dorn and Franconia Metro, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to commuter routes. Approx. 14mi to DC, & Crystal City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have any available units?
6296 TALIAFERRO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have?
Some of 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6296 TALIAFERRO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY offers parking.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY has a pool.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have accessible units?
No, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6296 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University