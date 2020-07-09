All apartments in Kingstowne
6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE
6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE

Location

6107 Fairview Farm Dr, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Active Adult Lifestyle Community CREST 55+ Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den condo for rent. This unit has never been lived in as it is the 'model' for this new residential community. Both bedrooms and baths are located in the back as you walk into an open, gorgeous kitchen - dining room- and living room! Stainless kitchen with fabulous Granite counters and white cabinetry. Secure building access with a community Clubhouse, including a gym; lovely garden patio with a grill/sink/counters and seating. There is a courtyard between the Condo buildings offering extra BBQs & community space. You are located close tp Kingstowne dining & shopping, Wegmans, Ft Belvoir & major highways. You even have your own parking space, underground. Please note that you must submit all applications on line at www.ahrmanagement.com Please open and download attached document and go on line to submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 41 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have any available units?
6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

