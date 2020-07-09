6107 FAIRVIEW FARM DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill new construction

Active Adult Lifestyle Community CREST 55+ Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den condo for rent. This unit has never been lived in as it is the 'model' for this new residential community. Both bedrooms and baths are located in the back as you walk into an open, gorgeous kitchen - dining room- and living room! Stainless kitchen with fabulous Granite counters and white cabinetry. Secure building access with a community Clubhouse, including a gym; lovely garden patio with a grill/sink/counters and seating. There is a courtyard between the Condo buildings offering extra BBQs & community space. You are located close tp Kingstowne dining & shopping, Wegmans, Ft Belvoir & major highways. You even have your own parking space, underground. Please note that you must submit all applications on line at www.ahrmanagement.com Please open and download attached document and go on line to submit.