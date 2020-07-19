5837 NORHAM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

New Price - $2190/month! Turn key rental! Landlord will consider a long term rental! Spacious 1470 finished sqft 2 BD, 2.5 BA TH in sought after Kingstowne community. HWs on the main level, updated kitchen with granite, new SS appliances, restained cabinets and space for barstools. Updated baths, newer windows. Cozy wood burning fireplaces on the main level as well as the upper level Master BR. Fenced backyard, patio, generous deck for entertaining with stairs backing to tree bufferfor privacy. Kingstowne tenants have access to many amenities: outdoor pools, community centers and sport courts (www.kingstowne.org). Nearby shopping includes: Kingstowne Town Center, Wegmans at Hilltop Village Center, Springfield Town Center. Commuters' dream!Close to I-395/I-495, I-95, DC, Reagan National Airport and Metro.