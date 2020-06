Amenities

walk in closets internet access furnished

One bedroom available for lease in stunning home in highly-sought after Kingstowne neighborhood. The spacious room is beautifully furnished & features a walk-in closet. Tenant has Jack & Jill bathroom, shared kitchen, & access to w/d. Rent includes all utilities, basic cable, and wifi. The home sits between 3 metro stations, is near shopping & entertainment. Inquire today!