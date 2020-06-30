All apartments in Kingstowne
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5650 TOWER HILL CIR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

5650 TOWER HILL CIR

5650 Tower Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Tower Hill Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Absolutely the most beautiful house Kingstowne has to offer! Every detail has been thought of. The welcoming parlor greets you and invites you into this 2 story living room. So many windows! Formal dining room off living room. Continuing on you enter the chef's kitchen featuring a huge island, cooktop, double ovens, breakfast bar, glass front cupboards, pantry closet and completed with a breakfast nook. Family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen for all your living and entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows provide views of trees. Door to deck for your summer BBQs (grill and patio table conveys with property). Second set of stairs lead you to the upper level. Grand opening at the top of the stairs as the two stairways come together. Oversize master with luxury bath and closest orgnaizing system in walk-in closet. Second bedroom with an en suite bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share the third full bath. All bedrooms closets fitted with closet organization systems. The lower level has a good size great room, 5th bedroom and 4th full bath with direct access to the sauna! This level walks out to a patio and backs to the tress which creates complete privacy. Storage closet, extra fridge and storage room also found on this level. Play a little ping pong on your visits! Oversize 2 car garage. Laundry on main level. Two coat closets. Many linen closets. More storage than you will know what to do with. The cherry on top is the central vac making it more convenient than ever to stay neat and clean! This wonderful property truly has it all. (Sorry, No fur babies)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have any available units?
5650 TOWER HILL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have?
Some of 5650 TOWER HILL CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 TOWER HILL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5650 TOWER HILL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 TOWER HILL CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR offers parking.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have a pool?
No, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have accessible units?
No, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 TOWER HILL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 TOWER HILL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

