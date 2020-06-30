5650 TOWER HILL CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Absolutely the most beautiful house Kingstowne has to offer! Every detail has been thought of. The welcoming parlor greets you and invites you into this 2 story living room. So many windows! Formal dining room off living room. Continuing on you enter the chef's kitchen featuring a huge island, cooktop, double ovens, breakfast bar, glass front cupboards, pantry closet and completed with a breakfast nook. Family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen for all your living and entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows provide views of trees. Door to deck for your summer BBQs (grill and patio table conveys with property). Second set of stairs lead you to the upper level. Grand opening at the top of the stairs as the two stairways come together. Oversize master with luxury bath and closest orgnaizing system in walk-in closet. Second bedroom with an en suite bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share the third full bath. All bedrooms closets fitted with closet organization systems. The lower level has a good size great room, 5th bedroom and 4th full bath with direct access to the sauna! This level walks out to a patio and backs to the tress which creates complete privacy. Storage closet, extra fridge and storage room also found on this level. Play a little ping pong on your visits! Oversize 2 car garage. Laundry on main level. Two coat closets. Many linen closets. More storage than you will know what to do with. The cherry on top is the central vac making it more convenient than ever to stay neat and clean! This wonderful property truly has it all. (Sorry, No fur babies)