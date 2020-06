Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking media room

Beautiful end unit townhouse w/one car garage in Kingstowne. Open floor plan, Hardwood floors on the main level, Granite tops with stainless appliances, Open floor plan with a living and dining room area. The master w/loft or office on the 4th level and walk in closet. Walkout basement with small office/bedroom. Lots of visitor parking space, walking distance to Kingstowne town Center, movie theater and restaurants.