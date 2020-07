Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities media room

PAINTING TO BE COMPLETED BY SATURDAY EVE, CLEANING SCHEDULED SUNDAY AUG. 4TH. OK TO SHOW ON SUNDAY. . No need to call, vacant and on Sentrilock box.Ready for its new occupant(s) by August 5. Super location just south of Kingstowne and its great shopping including Walmart plus varied restaurants and movie theaters.Easy drive to Quantico,and Ft. Belvoir, and to The Pentagon via the VRE. A superb location and beautiful community close to all your needs. Come see for yourselves.