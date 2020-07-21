5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

The perfect townhouse in a quiet neighborhood is waiting for you! Bright hardwood floors in the living room that walks into the open kitchen and dinning room. Half bath in the main level. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite counter top, new carpet throughout. Master suite with walk-in closet and vanity. Finished walk-out basement, with half bath, fire place, washer/dryer, and plenty of storage area that walks out to the backyard. The community offers tennis court, basketball, playground and walking & jogging area. Located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Kingstowne shopping center. Easy access to Metro station (yellow & blue line), 495 & 95.