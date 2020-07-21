All apartments in Kingstowne
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE

5249 Saint Genevieve Place · No Longer Available
Location

5249 Saint Genevieve Place, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
The perfect townhouse in a quiet neighborhood is waiting for you! Bright hardwood floors in the living room that walks into the open kitchen and dinning room. Half bath in the main level. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite counter top, new carpet throughout. Master suite with walk-in closet and vanity. Finished walk-out basement, with half bath, fire place, washer/dryer, and plenty of storage area that walks out to the backyard. The community offers tennis court, basketball, playground and walking & jogging area. Located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Kingstowne shopping center. Easy access to Metro station (yellow & blue line), 495 & 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have any available units?
5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have?
Some of 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have a pool?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5249 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
