9919 Swallow Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful one-level living home with porches front & back, ready for move-in now! Two-car attached garage, large master suite, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island that is open and interactive with living spaces. Plank oak floors in foyer, dining, kitchen, family & breakfast; ceramic tile floors in all baths with a ceramic surround shower at master. Fireplace in living room. Sunroom off family area with an additional adjacent 16'x7' covered porch. Secondary bedrooms double nicely as extended living space such as an office. Stonehouse offers close access to I-64 and wonderful community amenities incl. an impressive golf course, pool, clubhouse, walking paths & pond access for boating/fishing.