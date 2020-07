Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool media room

Townhomes on the Green - New Town's fantastic new neighborhood! The Bexley offers an open flr plan, 9' 1st-flr ceilings, 42'' KTCH cabs & 2 BRs w/ ensuite BAs/walk-in closets, 2 car pad driveway, storage shed. Nestled within green spaces & walking paths by the pool and throughout New Town and a short walk to all of New Town's many amenities including Trader Joes, Barnes and Noble, Starbucks, Theater, Great Restaurants, etc. HOA includes lawn maintenance, trash p/u & pool/playground.