Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

4014 Luminary Dr

4014 Luminary Drive · (757) 364-0050
Location

4014 Luminary Drive, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 Luminary Dr · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3 Bedroom townhome in The Villages at Candle Station for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhome in The Villages at Candle Station, Williamsburg, VA. 1760 sq.ft. Living room with carpet flooring, hardwood floors on the first floor, tiled baths and kitchen. All bedrooms with carpet flooring. Spacious eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, full package of stainless steel appliances and pantry. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with a double vanity. Playground, picnic area. Convenient location, close to I-64, shopping, restaurants.

(RLNE4092274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Luminary Dr have any available units?
4014 Luminary Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4014 Luminary Dr have?
Some of 4014 Luminary Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Luminary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Luminary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Luminary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Luminary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Luminary Dr offers parking.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Luminary Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr have a pool?
No, 4014 Luminary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr have accessible units?
No, 4014 Luminary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Luminary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Luminary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Luminary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
