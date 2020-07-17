4014 Luminary Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

3 Bedroom townhome in The Villages at Candle Station for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhome in The Villages at Candle Station, Williamsburg, VA. 1760 sq.ft. Living room with carpet flooring, hardwood floors on the first floor, tiled baths and kitchen. All bedrooms with carpet flooring. Spacious eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, full package of stainless steel appliances and pantry. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with a double vanity. Playground, picnic area. Convenient location, close to I-64, shopping, restaurants.



(RLNE4092274)