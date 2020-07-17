3846 Staffordshire Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in The Midlands is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to W&M, New Town, grocery stores & shopping. This unit features major appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven and a separate laundry room with a washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom. The half bathroom is located on the first floor which is convenient for when you are entertaining guests. This property is available to students and is on the bus line.