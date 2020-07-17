All apartments in James City County
3846 Staffordshire Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:39 PM

3846 Staffordshire Lane

3846 Staffordshire Lane · (757) 229-6810
Location

3846 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in The Midlands is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to W&M, New Town, grocery stores & shopping. This unit features major appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven and a separate laundry room with a washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom. The half bathroom is located on the first floor which is convenient for when you are entertaining guests. This property is available to students and is on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have any available units?
3846 Staffordshire Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have?
Some of 3846 Staffordshire Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 Staffordshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Staffordshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Staffordshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane offer parking?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have a pool?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 Staffordshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 Staffordshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 Staffordshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
