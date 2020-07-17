Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3228 Westover Ridge Available 08/12/20 Beautiful home for rent in Greensprings West - Showing by confirmed appointment only, the property is occupied through mid August. Excellent Credit required. Call to schedule an appointment. Contact info below.



Welcome home to 3228 Westover Ridge in the prestigious Greensprings West neighborhood in Williamsburg VA. Open concept living, formal living and dining, open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, gas cooking. All bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus room over the garage. The family room has a cozy gas fireplace. Lawn care included.



NO CATS, Dogs considered with owner approval and non refundable fee. Wired for surround sound and security, plantation shutters throughout, Dual zone HVAC, Floored attic for tons of storage, Gas FP.



Elementary School: Matoaka

Middle School: Hornsby

High School: Jamestown



Call Crisney to schedule an appointment to view the home. Crisney Brooks, Residential Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906335)