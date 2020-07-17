All apartments in James City County
Last updated July 17 2020

3228 Westover Ridge

3228 Westover Ridge · (757) 345-3105
Location

3228 Westover Ridge, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3228 Westover Ridge · Avail. Aug 12

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

3228 Westover Ridge Available 08/12/20 Beautiful home for rent in Greensprings West - Showing by confirmed appointment only, the property is occupied through mid August. Excellent Credit required. Call to schedule an appointment. Contact info below.

Welcome home to 3228 Westover Ridge in the prestigious Greensprings West neighborhood in Williamsburg VA. Open concept living, formal living and dining, open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, gas cooking. All bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus room over the garage. The family room has a cozy gas fireplace. Lawn care included.

NO CATS, Dogs considered with owner approval and non refundable fee. Wired for surround sound and security, plantation shutters throughout, Dual zone HVAC, Floored attic for tons of storage, Gas FP.

Elementary School: Matoaka
Middle School: Hornsby
High School: Jamestown

Call Crisney to schedule an appointment to view the home. Crisney Brooks, Residential Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Westover Ridge have any available units?
3228 Westover Ridge has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3228 Westover Ridge have?
Some of 3228 Westover Ridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Westover Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Westover Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Westover Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Westover Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Westover Ridge offers parking.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Westover Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge have a pool?
No, 3228 Westover Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3228 Westover Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 Westover Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3228 Westover Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3228 Westover Ridge has units with air conditioning.
