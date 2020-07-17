All apartments in James City County
2861 Bennetts Pond
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

2861 Bennetts Pond

2861 Bennetts Pond Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

2861 Bennetts Pond Road, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Stunning home located on a private cull-de-sac homesite, and ready for immediate occupancy! The bright, open, and quality custom home shows like new construction with multiple substantial additions, a beautifully updated Master Bath, new interior/exterior paint, refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. The first floor Master Suite opens to a charming Sunroom overlooking a picturesque backyard and wooded conservancy and a first-floor office boasts custom built-in cabinets and coffered ceiling. Quality abounds throughout with exceptional millwork, walls of windows and a striking Great Room with a 2-story stone fireplace. The updated, spacious, eat-in gourmet Kitchen with walk-in pantry opens to both the Great Room and Family Room for comfortable living and gracious entertaining. The second level offers 3 more Bedrooms and a huge Bonus/Media Room pre-wired with surround sound. Additional convenient features include instant hot water, a Smart Panel, central speakers throughout, ample storage/walk-in attics, and a 3-car garage.Tenant pays monthly rent, all utilities, lawn care, and monthly membership dues at Two Rivers Country club, and country club $100/month food minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have any available units?
2861 Bennetts Pond has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2861 Bennetts Pond have?
Some of 2861 Bennetts Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 Bennetts Pond currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Bennetts Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Bennetts Pond pet-friendly?
No, 2861 Bennetts Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond offer parking?
Yes, 2861 Bennetts Pond offers parking.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2861 Bennetts Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have a pool?
No, 2861 Bennetts Pond does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have accessible units?
No, 2861 Bennetts Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2861 Bennetts Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does 2861 Bennetts Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 2861 Bennetts Pond does not have units with air conditioning.
