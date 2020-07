Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 5 bedroom property in Pelegs Point situated in cul-de-sac! Kitchen offers granite with center island that opens to family room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with down lighting and 2 walk in closets. This home features large spacious deck and gazebo that overlooks fully fenced in backyard. Available for move NOW!