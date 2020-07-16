1906 Prosperity

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Open concept living space, lots of natural light. Kitchen features gas cooking, plenty of storage, pantry. Wood-look laminate throughout the first floor. Bar-height counter for casual dining, plus eat-in dining area, patio access. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Half bath. First floor oversized master bedroom is a true retreat with en suite bath that includes jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Upstairs, another bedroom, full bathroom and an amazing loft space, access to the 2nd story deck. Community pool, clubhouse. Great location close to Monticello commercial corridor and Rt. 199! Also listed for sale. Available 08/15/2020; pets OK with additional deposit.