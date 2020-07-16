All apartments in James City County
1906 Prosperity

1906 Prosperity Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

1906 Prosperity Court, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Open concept living space, lots of natural light. Kitchen features gas cooking, plenty of storage, pantry. Wood-look laminate throughout the first floor. Bar-height counter for casual dining, plus eat-in dining area, patio access. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Half bath. First floor oversized master bedroom is a true retreat with en suite bath that includes jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Upstairs, another bedroom, full bathroom and an amazing loft space, access to the 2nd story deck. Community pool, clubhouse. Great location close to Monticello commercial corridor and Rt. 199! Also listed for sale. Available 08/15/2020; pets OK with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Prosperity have any available units?
1906 Prosperity has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 Prosperity have?
Some of 1906 Prosperity's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Prosperity currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Prosperity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Prosperity pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Prosperity is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Prosperity offer parking?
No, 1906 Prosperity does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Prosperity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Prosperity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Prosperity have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Prosperity has a pool.
Does 1906 Prosperity have accessible units?
No, 1906 Prosperity does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Prosperity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Prosperity has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Prosperity have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Prosperity does not have units with air conditioning.
