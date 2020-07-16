All apartments in James City County
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

1504 Prosperity CT

1504 Prosperity Ct · (866) 677-6937
Location

1504 Prosperity Ct, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, brand new condo located in Governors Grove which is convenient to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants & parks. Easy commute to Rt 199 which connects to I-64. Offering 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a bedroom, full bathroom & walk in closet. The 2nd floor is light & bright with an open floor plan, living room, dining room & kitchen which has, SS appliances, island, & sliding doors to access the deck. The 2nd floor also offers a 1/2 bathroom. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms to include a MBR with ensuite bathroom that has dual sinks, large tile shower & WIC. Full bathroom on the 3rd floor is shared by the other two bedrooms. The laundry closet with new washer & dryer are also located on the 3rd floor. Community offers clubhouse, swimming pool and sidewalks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Prosperity CT have any available units?
1504 Prosperity CT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 Prosperity CT have?
Some of 1504 Prosperity CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Prosperity CT currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Prosperity CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Prosperity CT pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Prosperity CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Prosperity CT offers parking.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Prosperity CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Prosperity CT has a pool.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT have accessible units?
No, 1504 Prosperity CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Prosperity CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Prosperity CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Prosperity CT does not have units with air conditioning.
