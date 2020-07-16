1504 Prosperity CT

Amenities

Beautiful, brand new condo located in Governors Grove which is convenient to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants & parks. Easy commute to Rt 199 which connects to I-64. Offering 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a bedroom, full bathroom & walk in closet. The 2nd floor is light & bright with an open floor plan, living room, dining room & kitchen which has, SS appliances, island, & sliding doors to access the deck. The 2nd floor also offers a 1/2 bathroom. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms to include a MBR with ensuite bathroom that has dual sinks, large tile shower & WIC. Full bathroom on the 3rd floor is shared by the other two bedrooms. The laundry closet with new washer & dryer are also located on the 3rd floor. Community offers clubhouse, swimming pool and sidewalks.