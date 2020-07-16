Amenities

112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.5 baths featuring a 2-car garage, bright sun room, living room and formal dining room with 2 fireplaces in the home. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an eat-in kitchen.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.



(RLNE4518669)