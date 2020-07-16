All apartments in James City County
112 Barrett Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

112 Barrett Place

112 Barrett Place · (757) 229-5681 ext. 404
Location

112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Barrett Place · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3432 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.5 baths featuring a 2-car garage, bright sun room, living room and formal dining room with 2 fireplaces in the home. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an eat-in kitchen.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.

(RLNE4518669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Barrett Place have any available units?
112 Barrett Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Barrett Place have?
Some of 112 Barrett Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Barrett Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Barrett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Barrett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Barrett Place is pet friendly.
Does 112 Barrett Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 Barrett Place offers parking.
Does 112 Barrett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Barrett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Barrett Place have a pool?
No, 112 Barrett Place does not have a pool.
Does 112 Barrett Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Barrett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Barrett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Barrett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Barrett Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Barrett Place does not have units with air conditioning.
