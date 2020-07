Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Newly remodeled, townhome for rent. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, fireplace, end unit, very spacious. James City County Park & Rec Center is across the street. Close to the Prime Outlets, Colonial Williamsburg and so much more with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the interstate.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.