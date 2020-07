Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

If you are looking for privacy and love nature, then this is the cottage for you! Tucked into the woods is where this home sits. Enjoy sitting out on the deck listening to the birds. Man made pond full of fish! Also located on the Jones Creek!! Country living at its finest. The cottage is spacious at just over 1,800 sqft which has two bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms and sits on a 4 acre wooded lot. This is a must see to truly understand how special it is.