Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept living area complete with electric fireplace leads to the kitchen with breakfast bar, ample cabinetry and dining area. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and an en-suite bath featuring jetted tub.



Located just 2 minutes from I-295, 5 minutes from I-64, 10 minutes from Short Pump Town Center for shopping/dinning and walking distance from Innsbrook After Hours!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats all other pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE4541471)