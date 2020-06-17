All apartments in Innsbrook
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4150 San Marco Drive

4150 San Marco Drive · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA 23060
Innsbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4150 San Marco Drive · Avail. Jul 5

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept living area complete with electric fireplace leads to the kitchen with breakfast bar, ample cabinetry and dining area. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and an en-suite bath featuring jetted tub.

Located just 2 minutes from I-295, 5 minutes from I-64, 10 minutes from Short Pump Town Center for shopping/dinning and walking distance from Innsbrook After Hours!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats all other pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4541471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 San Marco Drive have any available units?
4150 San Marco Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4150 San Marco Drive have?
Some of 4150 San Marco Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 San Marco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4150 San Marco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 San Marco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 San Marco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive offer parking?
No, 4150 San Marco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 San Marco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive have a pool?
No, 4150 San Marco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive have accessible units?
No, 4150 San Marco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 San Marco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 San Marco Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4150 San Marco Drive has units with air conditioning.
