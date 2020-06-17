All apartments in Innsbrook
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3322 Pemberton Road

3322 Pemberton Road · (540) 657-3096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA 23233
Innsbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3322 Pemberton Road · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths. Screened porch does not count in square footage. Well maintained home. A Must See!

TO APPLY:
Please go to www.joinpeakpm.com and find this unit on the "vacancies" page. Click Apply Now! $45 application fee.

Video and In-Person Tours Available!

Please note additional $30/month for Tenant Benefit Package (not optional) which includes both tenant renter's insurance and tenant liability insurance policies, utility set up services, online rent payments and maintenance requests, automatic HVAC filter delivery, monthly credit reporting (boost credit with on-time payments), and preventative maintenance inspections.

Lease Administration Fee ($135) due upon signing
Application Fee is non-refundable in all situations
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3488827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Pemberton Road have any available units?
3322 Pemberton Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3322 Pemberton Road have?
Some of 3322 Pemberton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Pemberton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Pemberton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Pemberton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Pemberton Road is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road offer parking?
No, 3322 Pemberton Road does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Pemberton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road have a pool?
No, 3322 Pemberton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road have accessible units?
No, 3322 Pemberton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Pemberton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Pemberton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3322 Pemberton Road has units with air conditioning.
