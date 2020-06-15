15544 Three Otters Place

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, two twin bed loft, farmhouse table (optional), shed, secondary fridge, community club house, and two parking spaces. Utilities provided (not included in rent): electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.