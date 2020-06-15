All apartments in Independent Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

15544 Three Otters Place

15544 Three Otters Place · (571) 248-1466
Location

15544 Three Otters Place, Independent Hill, VA 20112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Entire House · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, two twin bed loft, farmhouse table (optional), shed, secondary fridge, community club house, and two parking spaces. Utilities provided (not included in rent): electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15544 Three Otters Place have any available units?
15544 Three Otters Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15544 Three Otters Place have?
Some of 15544 Three Otters Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15544 Three Otters Place currently offering any rent specials?
15544 Three Otters Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15544 Three Otters Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place is pet friendly.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place offer parking?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place does offer parking.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place have a pool?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place has a pool.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place have accessible units?
No, 15544 Three Otters Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15544 Three Otters Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15544 Three Otters Place has units with air conditioning.
