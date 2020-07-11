All apartments in Independent Hill
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT

14927 Grassy Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

14927 Grassy Knoll Court, Independent Hill, VA 22193

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Winding Creel available for rent! Freshly painted interior with lots of natural light and fully fenced yard. Large eat in kitchen with island open to family room with fireplace and an additional living room, office, and dining room. Master bedroom features full bath with soaking tub and separate shower, 2 walk in closest, and sitting room. 3 additional bedrooms on upper level. Neighborhood has new community clubhouse, pool, tot lot, basketball court, and tennis courts! Rent includes use of pool and trash and recycling pick up. Close to public transportation, carpool lots, and I-95 for commuters. Also close to shopping. Virtual tours available upon request. Pets accepted for additional deposit. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have any available units?
14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independent Hill, VA.
What amenities does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have?
Some of 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT offer parking?
No, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT has a pool.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have accessible units?
No, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
