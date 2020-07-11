14927 GRASSY KNOLL COURT

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Winding Creel available for rent! Freshly painted interior with lots of natural light and fully fenced yard. Large eat in kitchen with island open to family room with fireplace and an additional living room, office, and dining room. Master bedroom features full bath with soaking tub and separate shower, 2 walk in closest, and sitting room. 3 additional bedrooms on upper level. Neighborhood has new community clubhouse, pool, tot lot, basketball court, and tennis courts! Rent includes use of pool and trash and recycling pick up. Close to public transportation, carpool lots, and I-95 for commuters. Also close to shopping. Virtual tours available upon request. Pets accepted for additional deposit. Available Now.