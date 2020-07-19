7712 Norsham Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed guest parking internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



Gorgeous, conveniently located, turn-key 4 bedroom townhome in the sought-after neighborhood of Pinewood Greens (Mosaic District in Falls Church VA)! Beautiful hardwood is throughout living room and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space with granite counter top.



Walking distance to Mosaic District with shops, restaurants, and movie theaters, Dunn Loring Metro station, 3-5 minutes to major commuter routes (I-66/495 and RTE 50) and 10-minutes to Tysons Corner!!

Community also has private community pool, club house, tennis/basketball courts & adjacent Jefferson park with mini golf and regular golf course.



Master bedroom has recently renovated full bathroom.

All the bedrooms have generous closets space and lots of natural lights - 2 updated full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms.

A large den/4th bedroom with closet in the lower level.



Walkout basement with sliding glass door that leads out to private stone patio facing beautiful common area with trees and grass. No yard maintenance.

Separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.



One private parking spot with plentiful of guest parking and street parking. Great school district (Marshall High, Kilmer Middle).



No smoking. Monthly rent and security deposit (one month rent) due upon lease signing. Tenant is responsible for utility expenses.



Available for rent on April 1st, 2019!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25841



(RLNE4651481)