Idylwood, VA
7217 TOD STREET
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:08 PM

7217 TOD STREET

7217 Tod Street · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Tod Street, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Wonderfully updated home in a friendly neighborhood. Fantastic location - walk to coffee shops and local pool. Great commuting access and near metro! Serene and beautiful backyard with large three season sunroom! McLean schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 TOD STREET have any available units?
7217 TOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 7217 TOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7217 TOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 TOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7217 TOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7217 TOD STREET offer parking?
No, 7217 TOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7217 TOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 TOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 TOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7217 TOD STREET has a pool.
Does 7217 TOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 7217 TOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 TOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 TOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 TOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 TOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

