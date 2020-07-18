7011 Falls Reach Dr #210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace. Unit also includes a large balcony and one assigned parking space, Home is conveniently located near 66, Route 7, West Falls Church Metro, Tyson's Corner, entertainment, and restaurants. ** In-person showings not available until June1.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3901094)