All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2784 SIKES COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2784 SIKES COURT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:23 PM

2784 SIKES COURT

2784 Sikes Court · (703) 596-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy. -This home backs onto the green area of Jefferson District Park and Public Golf Courses. *Upper level has Master Suite plus 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Hallway Full size Bath; *Mid level has entrance Foyer with Powder Room, bright Living Room, Dining Room with a walk out sliding door to a Deck which steps down to the fenced patio; and there's a Kitchen with eat-in space. *the lower level has a rec room, powder room, utility room with full size Washer/Dryer and storage. This property comes with 1 Reserved/ Assigned Parking Space and a second open parking space. *Dogs Considered!! $500 Pet Deposit if approved *No Smoking. On line application, $50/ Applicant. * To Qualify: Annual Income should be 40 x monthly rent - about $92,000.00 -can be by 2 incomes; Good Credit; Good Housing history. *Owner Managed. * Available early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 SIKES COURT have any available units?
2784 SIKES COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2784 SIKES COURT have?
Some of 2784 SIKES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 SIKES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2784 SIKES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 SIKES COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2784 SIKES COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2784 SIKES COURT does offer parking.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2784 SIKES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT have a pool?
No, 2784 SIKES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT have accessible units?
No, 2784 SIKES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2784 SIKES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2784 SIKES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2784 SIKES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2784 SIKES COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity