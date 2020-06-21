2784 SIKES COURT

Amenities

GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy. -This home backs onto the green area of Jefferson District Park and Public Golf Courses. *Upper level has Master Suite plus 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Hallway Full size Bath; *Mid level has entrance Foyer with Powder Room, bright Living Room, Dining Room with a walk out sliding door to a Deck which steps down to the fenced patio; and there's a Kitchen with eat-in space. *the lower level has a rec room, powder room, utility room with full size Washer/Dryer and storage. This property comes with 1 Reserved/ Assigned Parking Space and a second open parking space. *Dogs Considered!! $500 Pet Deposit if approved *No Smoking. On line application, $50/ Applicant. * To Qualify: Annual Income should be 40 x monthly rent - about $92,000.00 -can be by 2 incomes; Good Credit; Good Housing history. *Owner Managed. * Available early August.