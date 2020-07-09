2682 HILLSMAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Quality Home with Size, Sophistication, and Elegance! * Bright and Cheerful Atmosphere * Ample Room Sizes * A Tasteful Use of Hardwood, Carpet, and Laminate Through Out * All This Nestled Snuggly Inside the Beltway between Mosaic District Shopping, West Falls Church and Dunn Loring Metros, Cool Eateries, and Major Commuting Routes , and Jefferson Golf Course! * Classic Gourmet Kitchen with All the Essentials! * Step Out From the Kitchen to Huge Deck, Which Overlooks a Tidy Back Yard and The Third Green! * Laundry has it's Separate Room * Convenient Walk Out Basement Stairwell * Storage Galore * Huge Lower Level Rec Room * Two-Car Front Loader Garage * Cul-De-Sac Living At Its Finest! * Terms..Owners Would LOVE a Long-Term Lease * Pets -- Case by Case * $50 Fee Per Adult Applicant * Texting Listing Agent Works Best For Additional Information *