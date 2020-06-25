2611 SIGMONA ST

Amenities

EXCEPTIONAL Location ~ Better than MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom Cottage style rambler ~ Refinished sparkling Hardwoods on Main Level ~ New Vinyl Floor in the finished Rec Room ~ Neutral fresh paint throughout ~ 3 Bedrooms 1/1 Connected Main Level Baths ~ Central walk through galley kitchen ~ Wood burning Fireplace ~ Driveway offers off street parking ~ Fenced in yard ~ New roof ~ FFX School District including McLean High; Longfellow Middle & Timber Lane Elementary. Located between Falls Church & Dunn Loring Metro Stations, major highways including Rt 66, Rt 7, 495 with access to entertainment, shopping & dining including the nearby MOSAIC District. Pride of ownership is evident! Call us for a showing or ask your agent for a tour of 2611 Sigmona.