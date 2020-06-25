All apartments in Idylwood
2611 SIGMONA ST

2611 Sigmona Street · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Sigmona Street, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
EXCEPTIONAL Location ~ Better than MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom Cottage style rambler ~ Refinished sparkling Hardwoods on Main Level ~ New Vinyl Floor in the finished Rec Room ~ Neutral fresh paint throughout ~ 3 Bedrooms 1/1 Connected Main Level Baths ~ Central walk through galley kitchen ~ Wood burning Fireplace ~ Driveway offers off street parking ~ Fenced in yard ~ New roof ~ FFX School District including McLean High; Longfellow Middle & Timber Lane Elementary. Located between Falls Church & Dunn Loring Metro Stations, major highways including Rt 66, Rt 7, 495 with access to entertainment, shopping & dining including the nearby MOSAIC District. Pride of ownership is evident! Call us for a showing or ask your agent for a tour of 2611 Sigmona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have any available units?
2611 SIGMONA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 2611 SIGMONA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2611 SIGMONA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 SIGMONA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2611 SIGMONA ST offers parking.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have a pool?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have accessible units?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 SIGMONA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 SIGMONA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
