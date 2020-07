Amenities

***ONE MONTH MINIMUM*** Can be furnished or unfurnished. HUGE 4 level split/4 lg.BR/3 FB/walkout basement, Private Yard/Deck for Entertaining. Large Family Room w/Fireplace. One bedroom and bath on the lower level totally separate from the rest of the home--can be a separate apartment. WFC METRO, 2 mins to Tysons, I-66,20 mins.to DC, Pentagon,Old Town.