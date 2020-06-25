All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

2428 FALLS PLACE CT

2428 Falls Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Falls Place Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! Within one mile of the West Falls Church Metro, grocery stores and restaurants* This home is in excellent condition with an open concept and lots of light* The main level boasts a large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets all open to the dining room * Living room has lots of windows and looks out into the fenced backyard with patio, shed and professional landscaping* Lower level has bedroom, full bath , family room and small bonus room for exercise or storage* Front and side yard mowing, mulching and fertilization will be included in the rent but the tenant is responsible for maintaining lawn and landscaping in the fenced backyard*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have any available units?
2428 FALLS PLACE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have?
Some of 2428 FALLS PLACE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 FALLS PLACE CT currently offering any rent specials?
2428 FALLS PLACE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 FALLS PLACE CT pet-friendly?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT offer parking?
Yes, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT offers parking.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have a pool?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT does not have a pool.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have accessible units?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 FALLS PLACE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 FALLS PLACE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

