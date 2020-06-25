2428 FALLS PLACE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Location, Location, Location! Within one mile of the West Falls Church Metro, grocery stores and restaurants* This home is in excellent condition with an open concept and lots of light* The main level boasts a large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets all open to the dining room * Living room has lots of windows and looks out into the fenced backyard with patio, shed and professional landscaping* Lower level has bedroom, full bath , family room and small bonus room for exercise or storage* Front and side yard mowing, mulching and fertilization will be included in the rent but the tenant is responsible for maintaining lawn and landscaping in the fenced backyard*