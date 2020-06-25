2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Seeing is believing. Great opportunity to live in a peaceful, well maintained enclave of single family homes. Easy commute to D.C., minutes from Metrobus. Short walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fairfax Library, parks and bike trail. Close proximity to the Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Ft. Myer. Entire house just professionally painted. Ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood floors on main level. Expansive kitchen and family room, light and bright with two walk-in closets. Finished basement with full bath - an ideal "man cave"! Private deck backs to trees; maintenance of the grounds is included in the rent. Excellent Fairfax County Schools: AP programs at Elementary and Middle Schools. IB program at Marshall High School. PRISTINE, LUXURY HOME IN ATTRACTIVE CUL-DE-SAC DEVELOPMENT CLOSE TO TYSONS.