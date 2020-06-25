All apartments in Idylwood
Idylwood, VA
2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE
2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE

2328 Brittany Parc Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Brittany Parc Dr, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Seeing is believing. Great opportunity to live in a peaceful, well maintained enclave of single family homes. Easy commute to D.C., minutes from Metrobus. Short walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fairfax Library, parks and bike trail. Close proximity to the Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Ft. Myer. Entire house just professionally painted. Ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood floors on main level. Expansive kitchen and family room, light and bright with two walk-in closets. Finished basement with full bath - an ideal "man cave"! Private deck backs to trees; maintenance of the grounds is included in the rent. Excellent Fairfax County Schools: AP programs at Elementary and Middle Schools. IB program at Marshall High School. PRISTINE, LUXURY HOME IN ATTRACTIVE CUL-DE-SAC DEVELOPMENT CLOSE TO TYSONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have any available units?
2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have?
Some of 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 BRITTANY PARC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
