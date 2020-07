Amenities

parking recently renovated

This stunning renovated 2 level colonial is nestled in historic Gum Springs. This home is a 3 bed 3 bath Master piece. Tons of Natural light illuminates throughout this home. Huge addition is where you will find your Grand Master Bed w/ en suite bathroom. Whole 2nd level is where the Rec/Family room is located.