7550 Grey Goose Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da0eba8096 ---- Main level features an open layout with new floors, fresh paint, and recessed lighting. Kitchen has been remolded with stainless steel appliances, granite, bright-white cabinets. Breakfast island has been accented with designer pendant lighting. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and bath with separate soaking tub and dual vanity sink. Guest bedrooms and stairwell will be painted prior to occupancy Bright lower level boasts a gas fireplace and walk out to fully fenced patio. Grove at Huntley Meadows is a quiet community with tot lot, pool and backs to Huntley Meadow Park. Great location, walk to shopping center and short drive to Fort Belvior or commuter routes!