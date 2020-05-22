7532 COXTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool

Wonderful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fabulous floor plan. Open and bright with large windows, expansive living and dining rooms, ample sized kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry, and generously sized master bedroom with several windows, an attached full bath, and a walk-in closet! Freshly painted interior, and pristine throughout. Lovely foyer entry, separate laundry room in unit, and second bedroom has an adjacent full bath. Dining area with sliding glass doors to balcony which is perfect for relaxing and enjoying outdoor time. Parking at your front door, and community has pool, tot lot, and clubhouse. Steps to restaurants and shops and just minutes to Old Town, 495, Fort Belvoir, Metro, DC, Crystal City, and The Pentagon.