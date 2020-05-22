All apartments in Hybla Valley
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:00 PM

7532 COXTON COURT

7532 Coxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

7532 Coxton Court, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Wonderful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fabulous floor plan. Open and bright with large windows, expansive living and dining rooms, ample sized kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry, and generously sized master bedroom with several windows, an attached full bath, and a walk-in closet! Freshly painted interior, and pristine throughout. Lovely foyer entry, separate laundry room in unit, and second bedroom has an adjacent full bath. Dining area with sliding glass doors to balcony which is perfect for relaxing and enjoying outdoor time. Parking at your front door, and community has pool, tot lot, and clubhouse. Steps to restaurants and shops and just minutes to Old Town, 495, Fort Belvoir, Metro, DC, Crystal City, and The Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 COXTON COURT have any available units?
7532 COXTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 7532 COXTON COURT have?
Some of 7532 COXTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 COXTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7532 COXTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 COXTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7532 COXTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7532 COXTON COURT offers parking.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7532 COXTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7532 COXTON COURT has a pool.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7532 COXTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 COXTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 COXTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7532 COXTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
