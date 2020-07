Amenities

gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym

Very Nice end-unit townhome in desirable Mt. Vernon Square. New Paint, New Carpet. Well located in the community. Fenced back yard and end location give quiet & privacy. Lots of space and light. Other Rm in the basement can be laundry/office/exercise. 4th bedroom can also be Fam Rm w/ walk out to back yard.