Huntington, VA
2911 BREEZY TERRACE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

2911 BREEZY TERRACE

2911 Breezy Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Breezy Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
You will love this newly renovated, 2-story, 2,400sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement and central A/C!Step inside to find gorgeous oak wood floors throughout the main areas and large windows to let in natural light. There is nothing like relaxing before a warm gas fire on a chilly night in a spacious living room. The dine-in kitchen is located off the living room and has enough room for several chefs at one time. It features plenty of storage and has energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Open the kitchen doors and step outside on the deck. Imagine sipping your morning tea or coffee on the sun-drenched deck, and listen to the birds chirping as you start your day.Go down to the basement level which boasts a large rec room, a separate bonus room which measures 13' x 12' with a huge 13' x 5' closet, a kitchenette, storage room with a work bench and laundry room. You can also walk out of the basement to the backyard covered patio, where you can enjoy grilling and lounging. The fully fenced backyard has lots of space to entertain. There is also a large shed (10X12) with plenty of storage. Enjoy the blooming azaleas on the professionally landscaped front lawn. The long driveway fits 3 cars and plenty of street parking is always available. The house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance (12 min) of the Huntington Metro Station. Think of all the time you will save by taking a short walk to public transportation! It's 8 miles south of the Pentagon and 8 miles north of Fort Belvoir--easy commutes to both locations. There are plenty of shopping and restaurants opportunities within an easy drive or walking distance for your convenience. Old Town Alexandria is only 2 miles away. Have piece of mind knowing that this house was meticulously maintained by the owner. Call today to see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have any available units?
2911 BREEZY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have?
Some of 2911 BREEZY TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 BREEZY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2911 BREEZY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 BREEZY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 BREEZY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2911 BREEZY TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

