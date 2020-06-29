2911 BREEZY TERRACE

Amenities

You will love this newly renovated, 2-story, 2,400sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement and central A/C!Step inside to find gorgeous oak wood floors throughout the main areas and large windows to let in natural light. There is nothing like relaxing before a warm gas fire on a chilly night in a spacious living room. The dine-in kitchen is located off the living room and has enough room for several chefs at one time. It features plenty of storage and has energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Open the kitchen doors and step outside on the deck. Imagine sipping your morning tea or coffee on the sun-drenched deck, and listen to the birds chirping as you start your day.Go down to the basement level which boasts a large rec room, a separate bonus room which measures 13' x 12' with a huge 13' x 5' closet, a kitchenette, storage room with a work bench and laundry room. You can also walk out of the basement to the backyard covered patio, where you can enjoy grilling and lounging. The fully fenced backyard has lots of space to entertain. There is also a large shed (10X12) with plenty of storage. Enjoy the blooming azaleas on the professionally landscaped front lawn. The long driveway fits 3 cars and plenty of street parking is always available. The house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance (12 min) of the Huntington Metro Station. Think of all the time you will save by taking a short walk to public transportation! It's 8 miles south of the Pentagon and 8 miles north of Fort Belvoir--easy commutes to both locations. There are plenty of shopping and restaurants opportunities within an easy drive or walking distance for your convenience. Old Town Alexandria is only 2 miles away. Have piece of mind knowing that this house was meticulously maintained by the owner. Call today to see this beautiful home!