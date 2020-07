Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. With the attached single car GARAGE, large level back yard and deck, this is a great place to live. We are close to the new Henrico County Libbie Mill Library off Staples Mill Road. Quick access to I-64.