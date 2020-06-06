Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated playground tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground bbq/grill tennis court

7025 Devereux Circle Drive Available 07/05/20 Stunning Home in Sought after Lake Community - Welcome home to this Just Renovated Split Level, in sought after Lake Devereux community! Just the right size for everyone to have their own spot, but come together over a meal prepared in the brand new open kitchen and dining area. Everyone can watch, listen, and smell, as you bring the heart of the home to life, or spill out onto the deck for summertime bbq or beverages overlooking the fully fenced yard. Back inside, when you are ready to retreat for the evening, upstairs is your choice of a spacious Master Suite, or two other bedrooms with a lovely hall bath to share. The lower level offers a spacious and sunny Rec Room for game day, movie night, playroom or guests with a convenient third full bath. Bonus storage room for all your boxes and extra household goods, and a convenient walk out to the back yard. But the location is what makes people never leave this community. Quick access to not one, but three Metros, VRE, HOV lanes, and Fairfax County Parkway plus everything you need from Kingstowne, Springfield Town Center, Wegmans or Fort Belvoir. That quick access allows you more time for enjoying walks to Huntley Meadows Park or around the community Lake (also great for fishing), or joining in one of the community block parties, wine or book clubs. One Year Lease only - pets considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE5827231)