Hayfield, VA
7025 Devereux Circle Drive
7025 Devereux Circle Drive

7025 D'evereux Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7025 D'evereux Circle Drive, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
7025 Devereux Circle Drive Available 07/05/20 Stunning Home in Sought after Lake Community - Welcome home to this Just Renovated Split Level, in sought after Lake Devereux community! Just the right size for everyone to have their own spot, but come together over a meal prepared in the brand new open kitchen and dining area. Everyone can watch, listen, and smell, as you bring the heart of the home to life, or spill out onto the deck for summertime bbq or beverages overlooking the fully fenced yard. Back inside, when you are ready to retreat for the evening, upstairs is your choice of a spacious Master Suite, or two other bedrooms with a lovely hall bath to share. The lower level offers a spacious and sunny Rec Room for game day, movie night, playroom or guests with a convenient third full bath. Bonus storage room for all your boxes and extra household goods, and a convenient walk out to the back yard. But the location is what makes people never leave this community. Quick access to not one, but three Metros, VRE, HOV lanes, and Fairfax County Parkway plus everything you need from Kingstowne, Springfield Town Center, Wegmans or Fort Belvoir. That quick access allows you more time for enjoying walks to Huntley Meadows Park or around the community Lake (also great for fishing), or joining in one of the community block parties, wine or book clubs. One Year Lease only - pets considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5827231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have any available units?
7025 Devereux Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have?
Some of 7025 Devereux Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Devereux Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Devereux Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Devereux Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Devereux Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Devereux Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

