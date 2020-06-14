Apartment List
/
VA
/
groveton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Groveton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1537 sqft
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1820 sqft
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6609 10TH STREET A-1
6609 10th St, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE
2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
896 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Groveton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
15 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Nauck
18 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1632 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
City Guide for Groveton, VA

"And later, if ever felt that I was getting swept away by the craziness of being in a band, well, I'd go back to Virginia." -Dave Grohl

Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Groveton, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Groveton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveton 3 BedroomsGroveton Accessible Apartments
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Apartments with GarageGroveton Apartments with GymGroveton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroveton Apartments with Parking
Groveton Apartments with PoolGroveton Apartments with Washer-DryerGroveton Cheap PlacesGroveton Dog Friendly ApartmentsGroveton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University