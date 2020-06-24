Rent Calculator
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
7146 Huntley Creek Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7146 Huntley Creek Pl
7146 Huntley Manor Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7146 Huntley Manor Ln, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Pictures are a little old but just to give you an idea of the size of the house. House looks a lot nicer now due to recent renovations. Other descriptions are found on the photos
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have any available units?
7146 Huntley Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Groveton, VA
.
What amenities does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have?
Some of 7146 Huntley Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7146 Huntley Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7146 Huntley Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 Huntley Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have a pool?
No, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7146 Huntley Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7146 Huntley Creek Pl has units with air conditioning.
