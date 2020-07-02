All apartments in Groveton
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

7116 STRAWN COURT

7116 Strawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Strawn Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this great 2-level townhouse in Woodstone that backs to woods. Interior and exterior freshly painted. New wood-look porcelain tile flooring on main floor and bathrooms. New windows and window treatments. New storm door. Large refreshed deck. Storage shed. 10 minutes to Huntington Metro yellow line and adjacent to Huntley Meadows Park. Close to Ft. Belvoir and a metro ride to the Pentagon or State Department. No smokers. No pets. Townhouse is move-in ready. Lease can be from 12 to 36 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

