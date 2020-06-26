7000 Huntley Run Place

Amenities

Luxurious Townhome - Gorgeous corner lot featuring a 1650 sq. ft 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath townhome located in the beautiful Alexandria area. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, a true delight for the chef at heart featuring decadent full cherry cabinets with built-in wine rack, plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Coffered ceilings, crown molding, and ceiling fans lend to the luxurious feel of this home, sure to please the pallet. 3 spacious bedrooms provide plenty of room for any family needing space. After a long day at work soak away stress in the master on-suite which includes a gorgeous bathroom with separate tub and shower. This home is complete with a single car garage with drive-way space for second car, (1) permit for street parking, and guest parking. This community is in a great location with easy access to Route 1, the highway, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and Huntington metro. Nearby schools include Groveton Elementary School, Hybla Valley Elementary School and St Louis Catholic School. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water) HOA pays garbage. Applications being accepted at www.keyrenteralexandria.com. Search Rentals



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED on the premises or in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



