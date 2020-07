6894 Deer Run Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FANTASTICALLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWN HOME IN EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! OVER 2000 SQ FT - THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!UPDATES GALORE TO INCLUDE HARDWOODS, GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS, BACKS TO WOODS / PARKLAND, PRIVATE AND QUIET!! FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH WET BAR - WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME AND CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.