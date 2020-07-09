All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 6810 DUKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
6810 DUKE DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

6810 DUKE DRIVE

6810 Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6810 Duke Drive, Groveton, VA 22307
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OWNER/AGENT- Welcome home to this newly renovated home in Bucknell Manor. Open Kitchen/Living/Dining and wonderful Master Bedroom Retreat. Home is available June 1. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and minimum credit score of 700. Pets on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have any available units?
6810 DUKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have?
Some of 6810 DUKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 DUKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6810 DUKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 DUKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University