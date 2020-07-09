6810 DUKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OWNER/AGENT- Welcome home to this newly renovated home in Bucknell Manor. Open Kitchen/Living/Dining and wonderful Master Bedroom Retreat. Home is available June 1. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and minimum credit score of 700. Pets on a case by case basis