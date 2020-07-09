OWNER/AGENT- Welcome home to this newly renovated home in Bucknell Manor. Open Kitchen/Living/Dining and wonderful Master Bedroom Retreat. Home is available June 1. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and minimum credit score of 700. Pets on a case by case basis
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have any available units?
6810 DUKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have?
Some of 6810 DUKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 DUKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6810 DUKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 DUKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 DUKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 DUKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6810 DUKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
