6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace media room bathtub

This home is a must see. Close to everything, Old Towne Alexandria, National Airport, Ft. Belvoir, the new Amazon Complex, Downtown D.C., the Beltway, I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and 1 mile to the recently renovated Huntington Metro. A traditional floorplan, well maintained with a large eat-in island kitchen and family room combination. The Owner's suite is huge which includes a large walk-in closet and separate shower and soaking tub in bath. The unfinished walk-out basement is waiting for you to enjoy as a family retreat or theater room. Gas Fireplace, recessed lights. Dual Zoned HVAC. Don't miss out on this one!