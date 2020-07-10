All apartments in Groveton
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY

6515 South Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6515 South Kings Highway, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This home is a must see. Close to everything, Old Towne Alexandria, National Airport, Ft. Belvoir, the new Amazon Complex, Downtown D.C., the Beltway, I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and 1 mile to the recently renovated Huntington Metro. A traditional floorplan, well maintained with a large eat-in island kitchen and family room combination. The Owner's suite is huge which includes a large walk-in closet and separate shower and soaking tub in bath. The unfinished walk-out basement is waiting for you to enjoy as a family retreat or theater room. Gas Fireplace, recessed lights. Dual Zoned HVAC. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have any available units?
6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have?
Some of 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6515 S KINGS HIGHWAY has units with air conditioning.

