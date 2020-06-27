All apartments in Groveton
4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD

4440 Flintstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Flintstone Road, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
A Commuter's Dream! Steps to Metro bus! Approx. 3.5 miles from Huntington Yellow Line and Van Dorn Blue Line. Close proximity to Huntley Meadows, coffee shops, restaurants, and Lee District Rec Center., Ft. Belvoir and US Coast Guard Base. This contemporary bi-level single family home in Stoneybrooke is complete with 2 car garage and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathrooms; Upper level overlooks the spacious living room with brick fireplace. A must see! (see docs for online application)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have any available units?
4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have?
Some of 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
