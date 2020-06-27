4440 FLINTSTONE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

A Commuter's Dream! Steps to Metro bus! Approx. 3.5 miles from Huntington Yellow Line and Van Dorn Blue Line. Close proximity to Huntley Meadows, coffee shops, restaurants, and Lee District Rec Center., Ft. Belvoir and US Coast Guard Base. This contemporary bi-level single family home in Stoneybrooke is complete with 2 car garage and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathrooms; Upper level overlooks the spacious living room with brick fireplace. A must see! (see docs for online application)