Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFULLY KEPT, PERFECTLY PRICED. 3BR/2.5BA SPLIT FOYER SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN STONEYBROOKE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL, WITH OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN-DINING ROOM-FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. BREAKFAST AREA ACCESS TO FULL-SIZED HARDWOOD DECK. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES A SPACIOUS DEN WITH ORNAMENTAL (NOT FOR USE) FIREPLACE, HALF BATH, OFFICE, *BONUS ROOM* (WHO DOESN'T LOVE A BONUS) WITH CLOSET & PRIVATE ENTRANCE, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. BACK YARD IS FULLY FENCED-IN AND OFFERS A LARGE STORAGE SHED. 3D TOUR AVAILABLE AT: http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/298447/4325-ROLLING-STONE-WAY-ALEXANDRIA-VA-22306.