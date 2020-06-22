All apartments in Groveton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:57 AM

3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE

3905 Flagstone Terrace · (703) 815-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace. It has a 1 car garage and a HUGE deck off the living room. It's situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the much desired Stoneybrooke neighborhood.All new kitchen appliances, newly refinished hardwood floors and updated bathrooms. Three spacious bedrooms on the main level with a fully remodeled master bathroom. Ceiling fans in all 3 main level BRs. Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room on the main level. Lower level family room includes a gas fireplace and walkout to the fenced back yard and large patio. The spacious fourth bedroom is on the lower level with separate outside entry and an updated full bathroom. Basement has a laundry area with a washer and dryer and a huge storage area.Top-rated Fairfax County Schools--Groveton Elementary within walking distance, Carl Sandburg Middle School, and West Potomac High School. Walking distance to Huntley Meadows wetlands/park (1425 acres) and Fairfax County Lee District Rec Center.Close and easy access to public transit, I-95 and I-495, Kingstowne, Old Town Alexandria, Amazon HQ2, Ronald Regan National Airport, Fort Belvoir, Mark Center, and the Pentagon and other military bases in the area. This neighborhood is a commuter's dream. Less than 5 minutes to local grocery stores and shopping.House FeaturesGas heating and cooking, central air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have any available units?
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have?
Some of 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
