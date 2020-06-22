3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace. It has a 1 car garage and a HUGE deck off the living room. It's situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the much desired Stoneybrooke neighborhood.All new kitchen appliances, newly refinished hardwood floors and updated bathrooms. Three spacious bedrooms on the main level with a fully remodeled master bathroom. Ceiling fans in all 3 main level BRs. Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room on the main level. Lower level family room includes a gas fireplace and walkout to the fenced back yard and large patio. The spacious fourth bedroom is on the lower level with separate outside entry and an updated full bathroom. Basement has a laundry area with a washer and dryer and a huge storage area.Top-rated Fairfax County Schools--Groveton Elementary within walking distance, Carl Sandburg Middle School, and West Potomac High School. Walking distance to Huntley Meadows wetlands/park (1425 acres) and Fairfax County Lee District Rec Center.Close and easy access to public transit, I-95 and I-495, Kingstowne, Old Town Alexandria, Amazon HQ2, Ronald Regan National Airport, Fort Belvoir, Mark Center, and the Pentagon and other military bases in the area. This neighborhood is a commuter's dream. Less than 5 minutes to local grocery stores and shopping.House FeaturesGas heating and cooking, central air conditioning.